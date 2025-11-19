Chirag Paswan Pledges Strong Support To Bihar Government As Nitish Kumar Gears Up For Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the legislative leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a day before the swearing-in ceremony. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or [LJP (RV)] Chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

Following his unanimous decision, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan has publicly affirmed his commitment, emphasising the responsibility facing the coalition. Paswan’s statement signals a unified front ahead of the new government's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, marking a significant new chapter for the state's politics.

"Nitish Kumar has been chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar," Paswan said. “Now, our responsibility has increased. We will stand firm on all of those.” The statement follows the NDA's decisive victory in the recent Assembly elections, paving the way for the formation of the new government.

Paswan, whose party played a crucial role in the NDA’s success, met with Nitish Kumar recently to congratulate him, helping to put to rest any speculation about the relationship between the two key alliance partners. The focus now shifts entirely to the official commencement of the new administration.

"Tomorrow will be the oath ceremony and hence the start of our new chapter," Paswan confirmed, reflecting the urgency within the NDA to transition swiftly into governance. Paswan's strong declaration of support and commitment to the coalition's mandate shows the united resolve of the NDA to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bihar as they prepare to take charge.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

"The leader of the BJP legislature party will be selected today. It will be a historic oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, as PM Modi and CMs of all states will be attending it," said BJP leader Prem Kumar.