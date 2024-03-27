×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Confusion in Rampur, Moradabad: 2 Samajwadi Party Candidates File Nominations From Each Seat

Both Rampur and Moradabad are going to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19, and Wednesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
akhilesh yadav
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Lucknow: Major confusion prevailed on two Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh as multiple candidates from the single party have filed their nomination. In both, Rampur and Morababad Lok Sabha constituencies, two Samajwadi Party candidates have filed their nominations on Wednesday, March 27, claiming themselves to be the original party candidate.

Both Rampur and Moradabad are going to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19, and Wednesday was the last date for filing of nomination papers. 

Major Confusion on Rampur Seat 

In Rampur, Asim Raja, who had contested the 2022 Lok Sabha byelection as an SP candidate, filed his nomination papers claiming himself to be the party candidate. 

Mohibulla Nadvi, who is the imam of a mosque in Delhi, also filed his nominations making similar claims. Nadvi told reporters that he is an authorised party candidate and SP president Akhilesh Yadav is backing him. While both the candidates claimed themselves to be the real party candidate, the SP has not said anything about them.

After filing the nomination, Nadvi said, “I have filed my nomination as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has sent me here with the message of humanity."

ST Hasan Likely To Withdraw Nomination From Moradabad

Similarly in Moradabad, SP leader Ruchi Veera filed the nomination papers as an SP candidate on Wednesday while sitting MP S T Hasan had filed them on Tuesday. Talking to reporters, Veera claimed that she has filed her nomination papers as an SP candidate.

On Veera fielding nomination, Hasan said, "She is the authorised candidate. I have no objection to this. It is the party's decision that they can field anyone. I have always criticised the politics of hate and will continue to move forward against it. I am with the ideology of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav."

 

SP spokesperson Farhrul Hasan Chand said the SP is a democratic party and there is no confusion. "Whosoever the party leadership wants, will contest the polls," he said, adding that the situation will be clear by evening.

(With Inputs From Agencies) 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

