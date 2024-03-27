Advertisement

Lucknow: Major confusion prevailed on two Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh as multiple candidates from the single party have filed their nomination. In both, Rampur and Morababad Lok Sabha constituencies, two Samajwadi Party candidates have filed their nominations on Wednesday, March 27, claiming themselves to be the original party candidate.

Both Rampur and Moradabad are going to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19, and Wednesday was the last date for filing of nomination papers.

Advertisement

Major Confusion on Rampur Seat

In Rampur, Asim Raja, who had contested the 2022 Lok Sabha byelection as an SP candidate, filed his nomination papers claiming himself to be the party candidate.

Advertisement

Mohibulla Nadvi, who is the imam of a mosque in Delhi, also filed his nominations making similar claims. Nadvi told reporters that he is an authorised party candidate and SP president Akhilesh Yadav is backing him. While both the candidates claimed themselves to be the real party candidate, the SP has not said anything about them.

After filing the nomination, Nadvi said, “I have filed my nomination as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has sent me here with the message of humanity."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, the Imam of Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi, files his nomination from the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.



He says, "I have filed my nomination as a Samajwadi Party candidate...Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has… pic.twitter.com/RRr0avszrC — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

ST Hasan Likely To Withdraw Nomination From Moradabad

Similarly in Moradabad, SP leader Ruchi Veera filed the nomination papers as an SP candidate on Wednesday while sitting MP S T Hasan had filed them on Tuesday. Talking to reporters, Veera claimed that she has filed her nomination papers as an SP candidate.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Moradabad, UP: Samajwadi Party leader Ruchi Vira files her nomination from the Moradabad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan also filed his nomination yesterday from the same seat. pic.twitter.com/w5Od6d2E44 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

On Veera fielding nomination, Hasan said, "She is the authorised candidate. I have no objection to this. It is the party's decision that they can field anyone. I have always criticised the politics of hate and will continue to move forward against it. I am with the ideology of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav."

#WATCH | On the nomination of Samajwadi Party leader Ruchi Vira from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan says, "She is the authorised candidate. I have no objection to this. It is the party's decision that they can field anyone...I have always… pic.twitter.com/DnjhoogEJr — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

SP spokesperson Farhrul Hasan Chand said the SP is a democratic party and there is no confusion. "Whosoever the party leadership wants, will contest the polls," he said, adding that the situation will be clear by evening.

Advertisement

(With Inputs From Agencies)