Advertisement

Hukkeri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a sharp jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that his candidature from Rae Bareli seat is Congress party's twenty-first attempt to launch his political career. But it will fail yet again, he added.

Taking a swipe, Shah said that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's multiple attempts to ‘launch’ Rahul Gandhi has already failed.

Advertisement

Addressing an election rally in Belagavi district of Karnataka, Shah said, “Modi ji tried and at once Chandrayaan (mission to Moon) got launched. Sonia Gandhi has launched this 'yaan' named Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) twenty times, but her launching has not been successful. Today for the twenty-first time, running away from Amethi, he has filed nomination from Raebareli.”

"Rahul Baba, I'm telling the result of Raebareli from here. Against BJP's candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, you will lose by a huge margin. Write down my words."

Rahul Gandhi has been fielded from the Rae Bareli segment, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, since 2004. She passed on the legacy to Rahul after her election Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been piited against BJP candidate and incumbent MP Smriti Irani from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

The two seats will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phase general election.