Congress Ready To Back Vijay’s TVK For Tamil Nadu Govt On Power-Sharing Deal, Say Sources

Chennai: The political arithmetic in Tamil Nadu appears to be shifting, with sources indicating that the Congress is prepared to extend support to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next state government. However, as per sources, the Congress backing comes with a clear condition of a formal power-sharing arrangement that would give the Congress a stake in the administration.

According to reports, the discussions between the two sides have gathered pace following the recent Assembly outcome, where no single formation secured an outright majority. TVK, which made a striking electoral debut under Vijay’s leadership, has emerged as the single largest party but remains short of the halfway mark. Against the given backdrop, the Congress offer could prove decisive in shaping the next government in Chennai.

As per the party insiders, the Congress leadership has communicated its willingness to back a TVK-led dispensation, provided key cabinet portfolios and a role in governance are part of the pact. The sources added that preliminary talks have already touched upon the contours of a possible common programme and the distribution of responsibilities.

Power-Sharing At The Centre Of Talks

The analysts suggested that the Congress's move was a pragmatic bid to remain relevant in Tamil Nadu politics after years of playing junior partner in Dravidian-led alliances. A power-sharing formula would allow the national party to secure ministerial berths and influence policy decisions, rather than offer outside support.

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“Any support will be based on a structured understanding on governance,” a senior Congress functionary said, requesting anonymity, adding that the condition is power-sharing, not just a post-poll handshake. The party is understood to be seeking departments that align with its social justice and welfare agenda.

What Are TVK's Options

Amidst various speculations regarding the formation of the next government in Tamil Nadu, TVK leaders have so far kept their cards close to their chest. The sources close to Vijay claimed that while the party has not formally responded to the Congress proposal, the leadership is evaluating all options to ensure a stable government. The actor-turned-politician had campaigned on a platform of clean governance and youth empowerment, and any alliance would be measured against those commitments.

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