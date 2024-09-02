sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:31 IST, September 2nd 2024

Congress Releases Second List of 6 Candidates For Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

Congress has announced its second list of six candidates for the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. So far, names of 15 candidates have been announced.

Reported by: Digital Desk
  • 2 min read
17:25 IST, September 2nd 2024