Congress Releases Second List of 6 Candidates For Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
Congress has announced its second list of six candidates for the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. So far, names of 15 candidates have been announced.
Congress announces names of six candidates for J-K polls , it is contesting in alliance with NC | Image: PTI
