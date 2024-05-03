Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Congress party announced its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli seats on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam alleged that a conspiracy is going on within the Gandhi family.

Speculations were rife that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may make her electoral debut this elections from Rae Bareli seat, from where her mother Sonia Gandhi is the outgoing MP. Congress had to mull over its Rae Bareli pick as Sonia retired from active politics and took the Rajya Sabha route. Priyanka has been accompanying her brother Rahul on the campaign trail.

Advertisement

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Priyanka is a victim of conspiracy. “I had already said that Rahul Gandhi will not let Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest elections. There is a huge conspiracy in the family and the party against Priyanka Gandhi. She is the victim of a conspiracy in the family and the party,” said the former Congress leader.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I had already said that Rahul Gandhi will not let Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contest elections... There is a huge conspiracy in the… pic.twitter.com/5GRUYoQTNv — ANI (@ANI)

Acharya Reacts to Rahul's Rae Bareli Move

In the fresh list of candidates released by Congress on Friday, the party said that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Rae Bareli, while Sonia-Gandhi's close aide Kishori Lal Sharma has been handed over the responsibility of Amethi Lok Sabha seat. BJP has fielded sitting MP and union minister Smriti Irani from Amethi and minister in Uttar Pradesh government Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli.

On Rahul Gandhi shifting to Rae Bareli after humiliating defeat in Amethi in 2019, Krishnam said, "Rahul Gandhi should have contested from Varanasi against PM Modi if he did not want to contest from Amethi..."

Advertisement

When Acharya Said Priyanka Being Insulted in Party

After being expelled from the Congress in February this year, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has alleged that leaders like Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were being insulted in the Congress party. “Today, if one wants to remain in the Congress, it requires manipulation, chamchagiri (sycophancy) and lying..Sachin Pilot is being insulted in Congress, he is swallowing poison like Lord Shiva. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also being insulted,” said Acharya.

Advertisement

"If a person cannot respect his mother and sister, how will he respect the country? One who could not handle his legacy, how will he handle the country?" said the former Congress leader in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.



