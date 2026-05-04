Cooch Behar Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM
In Cooch Behar Dakshin, the TMC has put forward Avijit De Bhowmik, while the BJP is represented by Rathindra Bose. Meanwhile, the left-backed All India Forward Bloc has chosen Nazmul Alom Sarkar as its candidate.
- Election News
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As counting progresses, focus has shifted to Cooch Behar Dakshin, a crucial North Bengal constituency known for its fiercely contested battles in recent polls.
The spotlight remains on the showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), with both parties pouring significant resources into the region. Given North Bengal’s strategic importance in shaping the state’s political narrative, the outcome here is being closely watched.
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The stakes in Cooch Behar Dakshin mirror the larger political battle unfolding across West Bengal. With strong voter turnout, vigorous campaigning, and close oversight by the Election Commission of India, the constituency has remained in sharp focus. Keep following for LIVE updates, constituency-wise trends, and the latest developments from Cooch Behar Dakshin and beyond in West Bengal.
Cooch Behar Dakshin Results LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Counting in the Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency will begin promptly at 8 AM.
Cooch Behar Dakshin Results LIVE: Meet The Top Candidates In Cooch Behar Dakshin
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: In the Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency, the Trinamool Congress has nominated Avijit De Bhowmik, while the BJP is represented by Rathindra Bose. On the other hand, the left-backed All India Forward Bloc has fielded Nazmul Alom Sarkar as its candidate in this North Bengal seat.