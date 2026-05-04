Cooch Behar Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins At 8 AM

Cooch Behar Dakshin Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As counting progresses, focus has shifted to Cooch Behar Dakshin, a crucial North Bengal constituency known for its fiercely contested battles in recent polls.

The spotlight remains on the showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), with both parties pouring significant resources into the region. Given North Bengal’s strategic importance in shaping the state’s political narrative, the outcome here is being closely watched.