Cooch Behar Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM

Cooch Behar Uttar Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting is underway, and all eyes are on Cooch Behar Uttar, one of North Bengal’s most politically significant constituencies. Known for its shifting electoral trends and strategic weight, the seat has become a crucial battleground between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With North Bengal playing a decisive role in shaping the wider outcome, both parties have invested heavily in the region. While the BJP is striving to consolidate its stronghold, the TMC is making an aggressive push to reclaim lost ground.