Cooch Behar Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM
In Cooch Behar Uttar, the Trinamool Congress has chosen Partha Pratim Ray as its candidate, while Sukumar Ray is contesting on behalf of the BJP. The CPI(M) has nominated Pranay Karjee to represent the party in this North Bengal constituency.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting is underway, and all eyes are on Cooch Behar Uttar, one of North Bengal’s most politically significant constituencies. Known for its shifting electoral trends and strategic weight, the seat has become a crucial battleground between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).
With North Bengal playing a decisive role in shaping the wider outcome, both parties have invested heavily in the region. While the BJP is striving to consolidate its stronghold, the TMC is making an aggressive push to reclaim lost ground.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The election in Cooch Behar Uttar constituency mirrors the broader political contest unfolding across West Bengal. With high voter turnout, intense campaigning, and close oversight by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the stakes have remained elevated throughout. Stay tuned for live updates, constituency-wise leads, and the latest developments from Cooch Behar Uttar.
Cooch Behar Uttar Results LIVE: Check Out Key Contenders In Cooch Behar Uttar
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: In the Cooch Behar Uttar constituency, the Trinamool Congress has nominated Partha Pratim Ray, while the BJP candidate is Sukumar Ray. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has put forward Pranay Karjee to contest in this North Bengal seat.