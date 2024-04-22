Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 13:17 IST
'Baahari Candidate': Congress' Internal Rift Over Lok Sabha Ticket Distribution Out in Open
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Congress | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Congress workers on Monday, April 22, staged a massive protest at the party office in Delhi against ticket distribution in the Lok Sabha elections. The workers of the Congress party raised slogans outside the party office asserting that the party's decision to field outsiders in the Lok Sabha elections was concerning.
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 13:07 IST