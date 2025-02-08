Delhi Election Results 2025: Moti Nagar, Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, and Hari Nagar Assembly Constituencies - LIVE Updates

Delhi Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for Delhi’s Moti Nagar, Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, and Hari Nagar constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As the vote count progresses, Republic World will keep you updated with real-time updates on the winners from these four crucial constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise updates, lead margins, and final results as they surface. Each round will bring us closer to understanding the final outcome. Follow us for the latest updates on who wins in Moti Nagar, Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, and Hari Nagar.

Moti Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Candidates And Details

Moti Nagar is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Shiv Charan Goel secured a dominant victory, defeating BJP’s Subhash Sachdeva by a big margin. Shiv Charan Goel has been a prominent figure in the area and will aim for a strong performance again in 2025.

Key candidates for Moti Nagar in 2025 elections:

Shiv Charan Goel (AAP, Sitting MLA)

Harish Khurana (BJP)

Rajender Namdhari (Congress)

Madipur (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE

Madipur is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes (SC) and is a part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, AAP’s Girish Soni won the seat, defeating BJP’s Kailash Sankla by a considerable margin.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, key contestants include:

Rakhi Birla (AAP) (Sitting Mangolpuri MLA)

Kailash Gangwal (BJP)

Jai Prakash Panwar (Congress)

Rajouri Garden Election Result 2025 LIVE

Rajouri Garden, a prominent constituency in the West Delhi Lok Sabha segment, has seen crucial political battles in the past. In the 2020 elections, AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela secured the seat by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Khanna, who had been a strong contender.

For the 2025 elections, the key candidates are:

Dhanwati Chandela (AAP, Sitting MLA)

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP)

Dharampal Chandela (Congress)

Hari Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE

Hari Nagar is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and has been a competitive battleground. In the 2020 elections, then AAP leader Raj Kumari Dhillon won the seat, defeating BJP’s Tajinder Bagga by a significant margin, while the then Congress candidate Surinder Kumar Setia remained at third position.

For 2025, the main candidates are:

Raj Kumari Dhillon (Independent, Sitting MLA)

Surinder Kumar Setia (AAP)

Shyam Sharma (BJP)