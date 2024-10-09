Published 13:10 IST, October 9th 2024
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Dumps Rahul Gandhi After Haryana Loss, AAP to Fly Solo
"We will contest Delhi (assembly) elections alone. On one side it's the overconfident Congress and on the other side, it's the arrogant BJP," Kakkar said.
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Dumps Rahul Gandhi After Haryana Loss, AAP to Fly Solo | Image: ANI
