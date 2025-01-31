Delhi Elections: Speeding Car Plows Into Independent Candidate's Office in Mundka, Video Emerges

Mundka: Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, a speeding car crashes into the office of independent candidate Rambir Shokeen in Mundka. The CCTV footage captured the incident.

Shokeen sustained a leg fracture, and the total number of injured remains unconfirmed.

In the video, Shokeen and others are seen standing outside his office when a car swerves to avoid hitting an oncoming bike and crashes into the office.

Speeding Car Crashes into Rambir Shokeen's Office | Watch

The driver of the car fled the scene following the crash.

Shokeen has accused several opposition parties of being behind the incident, claiming it was orchestrated.

The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, 2025, with the vote counting set for February 8.

Shokeen, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Mundka assembly constituency in North-West Delhi during the 2013 elections.