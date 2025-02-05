BREAKING PMARQ Exit Poll Predicts BJP Govt In Delhi As AAP Finishes Second

Delhi Exit Poll 2025: BJP Expected to Lead with 39-49 Seats, AAP at 21-31, Congress with 0-1 Seats, Says PMARQ | Image: X

PMARQ Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: After an intense and high-energy campaign season, the results of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are still a few days away, but exit polls are already offering their predictions. According to the PMARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to secure a lead in Delhi.

As per P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to get 39-49 seats, AAP with 21-31 seats and Congress with 00-01 seats out of the 70 seats in Delhi.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 took place on Wednesday, February 5, from 7 am to 6 pm, across all 70 constituencies in the national capital. The results will be announced on February 8.

However, exit polls should be taken with caution, as they are not always accurate predictors of the final outcome.

A look back at Delhi’s past results

In 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made its debut with a 29.49% vote share, while the BJP led with 33.07%, and the Congress was trailing at 24.55%.

Fast forward to 2015, and AAP swept 67 out of 70 seats with a commanding 54.34% vote share, leaving BJP with 32.19% and Congress with a mere 9.65%.

Where to watch Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls Live?

One can track live updates on Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls at Republicworld.com

Axis My India and Matrize have also released Delhi Election exit poll results on February 5, Wednesday.

When & where to check final Delhi Election Results 2025?