'Delhi Ke Maalik, Delhi Ki Janata Hai': PM Modi Shreds Kejriwal Into Bits in Victory Speech | Top Quotes

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form government in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that AAP has been confronted with the truth after its poll debacle in the national capital.

Addressing the party workers at BJP headquarters in the national capital, the Prime Minister Modi said that there are no shortcuts for those carrying out politics of lies and deception.

Here are PM Modi’s Top Quotes

“Those who were proud of being the ‘Malik’ of Delhi were confronted with the truth”

“Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'”

“Youth born in 21st century will now see BJP's good governance in Delhi for first time”

“Those practicing shortcut politics have been short-circuited”

“Real 'Malik' of Delhi are only people of Delhi”

“Governance isn't a platform for dramas and conspiracies”

"Delhi is not just a city, It is a reflection of all of India—a “mini Hindustan”

"Party born out of movement against corruption got involved in corruption"

“Today Anna Hazare must have got relief from pain of misdeeds of these people”

“When people were dealing with Corona, AAP was busy building Sheesh Mahal”

According to the latest ECI trends, the BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in the Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats.