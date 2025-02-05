Delhi Exit Polls LIVE: Will AAP Gets Third Term or BJP Mark Its Return? Standby For Biggest Poll of Polls

Stay tuned with Republic Media Network for most accurate exit polls on Delhi Assembly elections | Image: Republic Media Network

Delhi Assembly election is taking place today on all the 70 constituencies in a closely watched three way fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Ahead of the results to be out on February 8, Republic Media Network has conducted exit poll to predict and analyse which party is going to have an edge in the national capital. Is it going to be a third term for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, or the BJP will succeed in capitalising the momentum on Yamuna pollution, sheeshmahal to make a comeback or it's going to be a total surprise show by the Congress, stay tuned with Republic. The exit poll data will be out once the voting is concluded in Delhi.