Published 16:41 IST, February 5th 2025
Delhi Exit Polls LIVE: Will AAP Gets Third Term or BJP Mark Its Return? Standby For Biggest Poll of Polls
Delhi is voting today on all the 70 constituencies amid a tough contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. Is it going to be a third term for Arvind Kejriwal's party or we will see BJP capitalising on issues such as Yamuna pollution, Sheeshmahal to make a comeback. Stay tuned with Republic Media Network as we will get you the most accurate exit polls to predict who will have an edge in Delhi.
Delhi Assembly election is taking place today on all the 70 constituencies in a closely watched three way fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Ahead of the results to be out on February 8, Republic Media Network has conducted exit poll to predict and analyse which party is going to have an edge in the national capital. Is it going to be a third term for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, or the BJP will succeed in capitalising the momentum on Yamuna pollution, sheeshmahal to make a comeback or it's going to be a total surprise show by the Congress, stay tuned with Republic. The exit poll data will be out once the voting is concluded in Delhi.
As Delhi votes today, stay tuned with Republic Media Network to get the most accurate exit poll data to predict which party will have an edge in the national capital in a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress.
16:46 IST, February 5th 2025
What first time voters think in Delhi
First-time voters in the Delhi polls are rooting for safer environments for women, better job opportunities and overall development of the national capital. As voting was in progress, teens called the day a turning point to make their voices heard and highlight the importance of every single vote.
16:45 IST, February 5th 2025
Delhi records nearly 47 per cent voter turn out till 3 pm
A voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 52.73 per cent turnout among all districts.
16:29 IST, February 5th 2025
Who will win Delhi?
Updated 16:54 IST, February 5th 2025