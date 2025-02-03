Published 12:53 IST, February 3rd 2025
'Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan Have Looted Delhi': Amit Shah Hits Out at Kejriwal, Sisodia in Mega BJP Rally
Shah took a sharp dig at Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, calling them "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" over alleged corruption and accused them of looting Delhi
'Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan Have Looted Delhi': Amit Shah Hits Out at Kejriwal, Sisodia in Mega BJP Rally | Image: ANI
New Delhi: With just two days left for the much-awaited Delhi polls, political parties are making their final push. On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a mega rally in Jangpura.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' jibe at AAP
Shah took a sharp dig at Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, calling them "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" over alleged corruption and accused them of looting Delhi. He further called Manish Sisodia an expert in betrayal.
