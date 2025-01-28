Delhi Polls: Over 770 MCC Violation Cases, Arms, Liquor, and Drugs Seized

New Delhi: More than 770 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been registered ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, an official said on Tuesday.

The cases were lodged between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and January 27.

During this period a total of 24,081 people have been arrested under various legal provisions, including those under the Excise Act, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, the police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police has recorded 774 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 374 illegal firearms and 453 cartridges, the statement said.

The police have also seized 68,636 litres of liquor worth more than Rs 12 crore, 158.126 kg of drugs worth over Rs 72 crore and more than 1,200 banned injections.

Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 7.60 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.

Polling for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on February 8.