‘Got The Guts?’: TMC’s Derek O’Brien Dares PM Modi To Step Down on May 4 if TMC Wins Bengal Polls

New Delhi: Following a record-breaking 93% voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, polling for the second phase is underway today across 142 constituencies.

Against this high-stakes backdrop, TMC leader Derek O’Brien has intensified the political battle, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign on May 4, the day O’Brien predicts a decisive victory for the Trinamool Congress.

Taking to X, he said, "Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Forget the big things, accept this challenge. When Mamata Banerjee and TMC Bengal win on 4th May, resign from the Prime Minister's post. Resign from the post."

Battle for Bengal

The BJP is aiming to seize control of West Bengal for the first time, challenging Mamata Banerjee’s decade-plus dominance as the TMC fights to defend its stronghold for a fourth straight term.

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These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations. There are 8,845 all-women-managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 "model" polling stations. There will be webcasting for all 41,001 polling stations.

After a record-shattering turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

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The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

While the TMC relies on its fortress of women voters- anchored by flagship welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar- the BJP has countered with a Disruptive Dole strategy, promising higher financial benefits and centering its campaign on urban anti-incumbency and security.

PM Modi has also personalized the Bengal battle, telling supporters that a vote for any BJP candidate is a vote for him, as the party looks to consolidate its base under his singular brand.

"You have seen the Congress, the Left and the Trinamool for decades.... (this time, give Modi a chance). I am overwhelmed with your response and would like to say that each of these candidates is a Modi," he said at a public rally at Kawakhali ground on the outskirts of Siliguri as part of his election campaign.