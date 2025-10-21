Despite Internal Tensions, Mahagathbandhan to Hold Joint Press Conference in Patna Tomorrow

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan is scheduled to launch its official election campaign tomorrow with a joint press conference in Patna, amid reports of a breach within the India Bloc. At the press event, the opposition alliance is expected to put up a united front despite internal conflicts over strategy and seat-sharing. As they get ready to launch, party leaders will lay out their campaign strategies and identify important constituencies in an effort to get support from voters before the next assembly elections.

Coordination Between Allies Appears Strained

Coordination between the Congress, Left parties, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parties seems to have broken despite numerous meetings and backchannel discussions. As the state gets ready for the next assembly elections, the alliance's chances of winning in important areas may be weakened by internal disputes, as evidenced by the overlapping nominations.

Seat Overlaps Highlight Tensions

CPI and Congress will compete in four constituencies.

RJD and Congress are directly competing in six seats.

RJD and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will compete for two seats: Babubarhi and Chainpur.

After the RJD announced its list of 143 candidates on Monday, which includes six districts where the Congress has also put up candidates, the issue became more apparent. Vaishali, Sikandra, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Narkatiaganj, and Warsaliganj are among the constituencies that overlap.

Left and Congress Also Clash in Key Seats

Another level of conflict within the opposition camp has been revealed by the Left and Congress, who have positioned their candidates against one another in Bachhwara, Rajapakar, Bihar Sharif, and Karghar.