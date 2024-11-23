Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amrawati, Teosa Election Results LIVE

Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amrawati, Teosa Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amrawati, Teosa assembly constituency of Thane district in Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM. These 6 constituencies of Thane saw a tough battle between BJP and MVA candidates.

Amravati

The Amravati Assembly constituency in Maharashtra features key candidates for the 2024 elections, including Sunil Punjabrao Deshmukh (Congress), Sulbha Sanjay Khodke (NCP), and Anushka Vijay Belorkar (Independent).

The main contest is between the NDA and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, led their campaign. Meanwhile, MVA campaigns were spearheaded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other prominent figures.