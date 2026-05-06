‘DJ Hobe’: Bhabanipur Grooves To Mamata's Gibberish ‘Hamba Hamba, Ramba Ramba’ Remix, Mocking Her Home Turf Defeat | WATCH

Bhabanipur: The lanes of Bhabanipur, long considered Mamata Banerjee’s political living room, turned into an impromptu street party on 'Hamba Hamba, Ramba Ramba' remix as BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari defeated the Chief Minister by 15,105 votes. On Monday night, the speakers blared the remix of the famous “Hamba Hamba Ramba Ramba”, the phrase Mamata herself had uttered at a public rally, and residents danced in front of sweet shops and tea stalls.

The crowd laughed and cheered the people dancing to the tune of ‘Hamba Ramba’ as they celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s sweeping victory in West Bengal. Many in the crowd expressed that Mamata's defeat felt them as personal, theatrical, and, above all, meme-worthy.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had led early in the count, building a margin of 17,371 votes by round seven. But the lead began to crumble as Suvendu Adhikari surged from round eight onward, eventually finishing with 73,917 votes to Mamata's 58,812. “This was very important. Defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial. This is Mamata Banerjee’s retirement from politics,” later, Adhikari stated, while addressing reporters, adding that “Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists blessed me and made me win.”

The result capped a saffron sweep across West Bengal, with the BJP crossing 200 seats to hit 206, far above the 148 majority mark. The TMC, on the other hand, trailed at 81, with the assembly election recording a historic 92.93% turnout.

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‘Dumba Dumba’ to ‘Dhol Bajao’: Bhabanipur’s Remix Revolution

The phrase that started it all, “Hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, Dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bomba bomba”, was delivered by Mamata at a rally and went viral within hours. On Monday, after the BJP's win, DJs stitched it into a dhol-heavy remix that became Bhabanipur’s unofficial victory anthem. Groups of BJP supporters and curious locals filmed reels outside Mamata Banerjee's residence, where chants of “Ghotalabaaz Mamata dur hato” rang out as she exited the counting centre.

The police kept a tight watch to ensure that no unsocial element would create a ruckus as dance circles formed at SR Das Road and Elgin Road. During the part carnival on the streets, one reveller shouted, “Never imagined people of Bengal will openly dance on the streets to the Remix of ‘Hamba Hamba Ramba Ramba’.” The people of Bengal reacted to the viral video, saying that the song was shorthand for what they called “freedom from dictatorship”.

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Mamata Cries Foul, Refuses To Resign

In a major development on Tuesday, following the counting of votes, despite the loss, Mamata Banerjee refused to step down, alleging that the defeat was engineered. She asserted that the “TMC offices have been vandalised” and warned counting agents not to step out, calling it “BJP’s plan”. TMC MP Mahua Moitra added that the ECI was “not uploading data of 70 seats”. The party has not conceded, and sources say legal options are being weighed.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s double blow, with Suvendu Adhikari also winning Nandigram by 9665 votes, has redrawn Bengal’s political dimension. PM Narendra Modi promised “jobs for youth, safety for women and Ayushman Bharat for Bengal” at the BJP HQ. Meanwhile, social media got flooded after the footage of West Bengal people dancing to the tune of Mamata's ‘Hamba Hamba, Ramba Ramba’ surfaced.

Here are a few funny social-media comments that broke the internet: