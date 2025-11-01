‘Dularchand Yadav Didn’t Die Of Gunshot Wound’: Autopsy Report Deepens Mystery In Jan Suraaj Worker's Death

According to the post-mortem report of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav, the bullet injury found on his leg was non-fatal, while several other injuries were detected on the body. | Image: Republic

Mokama (Bihar): In a key development in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, doctors have confirmed that Yadav did not die from gunshot wounds. According to the post-mortem report, the bullet injury found on his leg was non-fatal, while several other injuries were detected on the body.

The post-mortem was conducted by a three-member medical team comprising Dr Rohan Kumar, Dr Dilip Kumar and Dr Ajay Kumar. “Dularchand Yadav was shot in the leg near the ankle joint and the bullet had passed through. However, this wound could not have caused death,” an official said.

He added that an X-ray was conducted before the post-mortem and no bullets were found lodged inside the body. “Most of the injuries were abrasions,” he said, indicating possible signs of physical struggle or assault prior to the death.

The findings have prompted investigators to re-examine the sequence of events leading to Yadav’s death. Police officials said further forensic and circumstantial evidence will be analysed to determine the actual cause and motive behind the incident.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a video that surfaced on social media on Friday added a dramatic twist to the case. The footage allegedly shows Dularchand Yadav throwing stones moments before he was attacked, a clip that has since gone viral, deepening speculation over what led to the fatal shooting.

Yadav’s family, however, has filed an FIR naming JDU candidate and Mokama strongman Anant Singh and his close associates as the key accused. The complaint alleges that Yadav was dragged out of his car, shot multiple times and then run over by a vehicle.

Advertisement

Several political leaders, including those from the Opposition, have demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing, calling it another example of Bihar’s deep-rooted culture of political violence.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor condemned the murder and blamed the Nitish Kumar-led administration for failing to maintain law and order. Kishor clarified that Dularchand Yadav was not an official member of Jan Suraaj but was supporting the outfit’s Mokama candidate, Priyadarshi Piyush.

According to Barh SDPO Abhishek Singh, the clash that led to Yadav’s death occurred when convoys of two rival parties crossed paths and an argument escalated into gunfire.