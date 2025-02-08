'Duryodhana Met His Downfall': Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal's Defeat

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas criticized Arvind Kejriwal 's defeat in the New Delhi assembly, blaming arrogance for the downfall. He said the energy from the Anna movement was wasted and compared Kejriwal to Duryodhan, symbolizing a leader's pride leading to his downfall.

Former AAP leader was quoted saying, "The energy generated from the Anna movement could not be utilised properly. The arrogant Duryodhana has met his downfall. Dushasana has also been defeated. This arrogant one now lies with a broken thigh,"

“The party (AAP) will face further decline. Today, my wife broke down in tears reminiscing about the past,” Vishwas added.

Vishwas ‘Congratulates BJP for the Victory’

On BJP winning a landslide victory in the Delhi election 2025, Kumar Vishwas said, “I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi..”

“I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him” said Vishwas while slamming AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. Today, justice has been delivered. When we got the news of Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura - my wife who is apolitical cried..." he added.