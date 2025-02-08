Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Bijwasan Assembly Elections Results LIVE

Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Election Result 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 saw polling on February 5 across 70 constituencies, including Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, and Bijwasan. The counting of votes will start at 8 am on February 8. Republic World will bring you live updates on the results from these constituencies. Stay tuned for detailed round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and the final outcomes as they are announced.

Dwarka Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

Dwarka is one of the prominent assembly constituencies in Delhi, and it is a general seat, not reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs, or women. The key political parties contesting in this constituency include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Vinay Mishra of AAP emerged victorious in Dwarka, defeating Pardyumn Rajput of BJP by a margin of 14,387 votes, which was 10.55% of the total votes cast.

During the 2015 elections, Adarsh Shastri of AAP won the Dwarka seat, defeating Pardyumn Rajput of BJP by a significant margin of 39,366 votes, or 29.17% of the total votes polled.

In the 2013 elections, Pardyumn Rajput of BJP won the seat by defeating Ravi Kumar Suryan of AAP with a margin of 5,197 votes, representing 4.54% of the total votes.

In 2008, Mahabal Mishra of INC claimed the Dwarka seat by defeating Pardyumn Rajput of BJP by a margin of 13,981 votes, accounting for 16.78% of the total votes polled.

Dwarka has witnessed shifting dynamics in political power, with both AAP and BJP being prominent contenders in this high-stakes election battle.

Dwarka Assembly Candidates:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Vinay Mishra (Incumbent MLA) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Pardyumn Singh Rajput Indian National Congress (INC): Adarsh Shastri

Matiala Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

Matiala is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, which was created after the 2008 delimitation. It is a part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with other important constituencies such as Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Madipur, and Najafgarh.

In the 2020 Delhi elections, Gulab Singh Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured victory with 139,010 votes. The BJP's Rajesh Gehlot finished second with 110,935 votes, while Sumesh Shokeen of the Indian National Congress (INC) received 7,317 votes.

In the earlier 2015 elections, Gulab Singh Yadav continued his success, winning with 127,665 votes. Rajesh Gehlot of BJP was his nearest competitor with 80,661 votes, and Sumesh Shokeen from Congress obtained 20,284 votes.

Matiala remains a key constituency, with AAP consistently maintaining strong performance in recent elections.

Matiala Assembly Candidates

Sandeep Sehrawat - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Raghvinder Singh - Indian National Congress (INC) Sumesh Shokeen - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kamlesh Kumar - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Arvind Kumar Pandey - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJSPS) Niraj Kumar - National Youth Party (NYP)

Najafgarh Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

The Najafgarh Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, located in the South West Delhi district. It is part of the West Delhi parliamentary seat, which includes other constituencies such as Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Uttam Nagar.

Najafgarh Key Candidates

Tarun Yadav (Aam Aadmi Party - AAP)

Neelam Pahalwan (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP)

Sushma Yadav (Indian National Congress - INC)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Kailash Gahlot of AAP won the Najafgarh seat with 81,507 votes (49.86%), defeating BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari, who received 75,276 votes (46.05%).

Bijwasan Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

The Bijwasan Assembly constituency is located in the South West Delhi district. It is a general seat, not reserved for any specific category. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bhupinder Singh Joon of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 57,271 votes (45.83%), defeating Sat Prakash Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 56,518 votes (45.22%).

Bijwasan Key Candidates