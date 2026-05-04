EC Bars Victory Rallies in West Bengal After Results

New Delhi: In a significant post-poll directive, the Election Commission has prohibited all victory rallies across West Bengal following the announcement of election results on Monday, citing law and order considerations.

According to officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, no candidate or political party will be permitted to hold celebratory processions anywhere in the state. “No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today,” Special Observer Subrata Gupta told reporters, as per online reports.

The move comes amid heightened political tensions and is aimed at preventing any potential unrest during the sensitive post-result period.

Meanwhile, the poll panel has also taken cognisance of complaints from various political parties regarding difficulties faced by their agents in accessing counting centres. Addressing the issue, Gupta reportedly said they were looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres and it would be resolved soon.

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