ECI Directs NIA to Prevent Use of Bombs by Miscreants in West Bengal Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take all necessary measures to ensure that no bombs or explosives are used by miscreants to disrupt the second phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal scheduled for Wednesday, according to officials.

The directive comes amid heightened security concerns in the state, where polls have often been marred by reports of violence, including the use of crude bombs and other explosive devices by anti-social elements. The EC has instructed the NIA to proactively monitor and neutralise any potential threats involving explosives during the polling process.

Officials familiar with the development said the move reflects the Commission’s zero-tolerance approach towards electoral violence and its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections. The NIA has been asked to coordinate closely with state police and central security forces deployed in sensitive booths across West Bengal.

Additional central forces have already been deployed in the state to bolster security arrangements.

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Polling for the second phase in West Bengal is set to take place on Wednesday (April 29), with results expected on May 4. The first phase of elections was held on April 23.

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