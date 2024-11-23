Eknath Shinde: The New Face of Maratha Politics, Displacing Sharad Pawar’s Legacy

In a historic political shift, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emerged as the dominant force in Maratha politics, replacing the towering figure of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar . Shinde’s meteoric rise has been cemented by his party Shiv Sena’s remarkable performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, where his leadership and grassroots clout reshaped the political landscape.

Shinde’s emphatic win from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane was symbolic of his growing influence. Securing 1,59,060 votes and a commanding 78.4% vote share, he defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, nephew of his mentor Anand Dighe, by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes. This victory not only underscored Shinde’s dominance on his home turf but also marked a new chapter in Maharashtra’s political dynamics.

Pawar's influence declining?

In a state long dominated by the towering figure of Sharad Pawar, who held sway over the Maratha vote bank for decades, Shinde’s rise signals a generational shift. Pawar, known for his strategic acumen and ability to build coalitions, has seen his influence wane in recent years. The NCP’s performance in this election, where it struggled to retain its foothold, highlights the changing tide.

Shinde's rise to power

Shinde’s journey to power has been nothing short of dramatic. In 2022, he led a rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the Shiv Sena—a party founded by Bal Thackeray—and aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) to form the government. The move triggered a bitter feud between the two factions, with Shinde’s camp eventually securing the Shiv Sena’s name and iconic ‘bow-and-arrow’ symbol.

Under Shinde’s leadership, the Shiv Sena achieved a spectacular electoral performance. The party won 57 seats, out of the 81 candidates it fielded. Meanwhile, the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, managed just nine wins and was leading in 11 seats.

Here is what you need to know

The BJP, Shinde’s ally in the Mahayuti coalition, emerged as the largest party with 133 seats, while the coalition as a whole secured a staggering 233 seats in the 288-member assembly. Shinde’s ability to secure significant representation for his faction within the alliance underscores his growing importance in state and coalition politics.

Political analysts believe Shinde’s success lies in his appeal to the Maratha community, a politically influential group in Maharashtra. While Sharad Pawar once dominated this space, Shinde has capitalized on the changing aspirations of the electorate, blending his Maratha identity with the larger Hindu identity, to which Shinde is ideologically committed.

Shinde’s victory and the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition’s triumph also signal a shift in Maharashtra’s political narrative, with the traditional power structures being redefined. For decades, Sharad Pawar’s strategic maneuvering made him the face of Maratha politics, but Shinde’s rise suggests that the mantle may now rest with a new leader.