Elderly Man Dies At Polling Booth in West Bengal; TMC Alleges 'He Was Manhandled By Central Forces'

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, an elderly person lost his life at a polling booth in West Bengal while the second phase of elections was underway. He reportedly attempted to enter a polling booth with his son’s assistance.

Following the death of the elderly voter in Udaynarayanpur, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has launched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Banerjee took to X to label the Central Forces as the BJP’s "private army" and a "gang of licensed thugs."

Banerjee alleged that Central Forces personnel "pushed and manhandled" both the man and his son. The elderly voter subsequently collapsed and was rushed to Amta Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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The TMC leader didn’t stop at the Udaynarayanpur tragedy. He accused the forces of conducting a systematic campaign of intimidation across the state since dawn.

"Since dawn, these Central Forces have been terrorising ordinary citizens- slapping women, assaulting the elderly, attacking even children. This is the SITALKUCHI MENTALITY of 2021: cold-blooded, merciless violence against unarmed civilians. BJP paid a heavy price for the blood of innocents in 2021. They will pay an even heavier price in 2026," he said.

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In perhaps his most aggressive rhetoric to date, Banerjee issued a direct, ominous warning to the security personnel involved, whom he referred to as Jallads (executioners).

"It doesn’t matter which state you come from... Every single one of you involved in this barbarism will be hunted down and made to face the full force of the law," he declared.

Banerjee concluded by drawing a parallel to the 2021 election results, suggesting that the BJP’s alleged reliance on force would backfire.

"BJP paid a heavy price for the blood of innocents in 2021. They will pay an even heavier price in 2026," he said.

The Election Commission is yet to release a formal statement regarding the incident.

On the incident, General Observer, 182 Udaynarayanpur AC (Howrah) said, “One Purna Chandra Dolui (82 yrs) came to Booth No. 245 of 182-Udaynarayanpur AC to cast his vote along with his son. After casting his vote, he suddenly fell down near the voting compartment, reportedly due to illness. His son was present inside the booth at that time. He has rushed to Amta hospital for necessary treatment, but was declared brought dead. I have visited the booth after this incident.”

CISF Shares Heartwarming Video

In an X post, the CISF shared the video of central forces helping an elderly man to cast his vote.

In the post, the CISF wrote, "Challenges Fade, Democracy Stays : CISF Guards Your Democratic Right"

"An elderly citizen, undeterred by health challenges, stepped out to cast his vote—reminding us that democracy thrives on participation, not convenience. His resolve sends a powerful message to every citizen: every vote matters. Alongside ensuring the security for the safe elections , CISF is privileged to assist and support such determined voters, ensuring safe, accessible and smooth polling so that every voice is heard and every vote counts," the post added.