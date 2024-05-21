Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, for his 'what's your price' remark at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public rally in Haldia on May 15. The EC described Gangopadhyay's remark as a "low-level personal attack", asserting that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The poll body debarred the Tamluk candidate, from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 5 pm on May 21, 2024 (today). The Election Commission also strictly warned Gangopadhyay to remain careful in his public utterances during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

"The Commission hereby strongly censures Abhijit Gangopadhyay for the above-said misconduct and debars him from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 17.00 hrs of 21st May, 2024. The Commission also strictly warns Abhijit Gangopadhyay to remain careful in his public utterances during the currency of Model Code of Conduct," an official statement by the Election Commission read.

Show cause notice to Gangopadhyay

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of India had issued a showcause notice to former judge over his "improper, injudicious and undignified" comments about West Bengal chief minister.

The Commission has found his remarks to be violative of MCC provisions and the ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024.

The Commission, in its notice, stated that they found Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and has sought a response by May 20.

The Commission has received a complaint dated May 16, from the All India Trinamool Congress wherein it has been alleged that during a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia, you (Abhijit Gangopadhyay) have made objectionable remarks against Mamta Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress party President and Candidate, the ECI said.

Gangopadhyay's remarks that sparked controversy

"Mamata Banerjee tumi koto takay bikri how? Tomar rate 10 lakh taka keno? Tumi Keya Seth k diye mukhe makeup koro bole? Mamata Banerjee mahila toh? Aamar mone proshno jaage majhe modhye' (Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you're getting your make up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes," Gangopadhyay made these remarks on May 15 as per the ECI.

Gangopadhyay, who had stepped down as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, joined the BJP in March.

