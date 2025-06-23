Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora Secures Victory In Ludhiana West; Gopal Italia Bags Visavadar

By Election Voting | Image: ANI

Counting is now in full swing for the important Assembly bypolls that took place on June 19 across five key constituencies: Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal. These elections, prompted by the unfortunate passing or resignation of sitting MLAs, are being closely monitored by major political parties as they gauge the mood ahead of the significant state elections in 2026.

Early indications reveal different parties making strides in various states. In Nilambur, Kerala, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is holding a solid lead, hinting at a possible victory for the Congress-led coalition. This seat was previously occupied by the ruling LDF. In Ludhiana West, Punjab, BJP’s Sanjeev Arora has taken the lead, representing a noteworthy shift in a constituency that has typically been a stronghold for AAP and Congress.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the BJP is showing its strength in both Kadi and Visavadar, although the margins are quite tight. Over in West Bengal’s Kaliganj, TMC’s Alifa Ahamed is in the lead, successfully fending off tough competition from both the BJP and Congress.

Stay tuned for live updates, shifts in margins, and final counts from the Election Commission of India as the results continue to roll in.