Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE Updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora Secures Victory In Ludhiana West; Gopal Italia Bags Visavadar

Counting is now in full swing for the important Assembly bypolls that took place on June 19 across five key constituencies: Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal. These elections, prompted by the unfortunate passing or resignation of sitting MLAs, are being closely monitored by major political parties as they gauge the mood ahead of the significant state elections in 2026.
Early indications reveal different parties making strides in various states. In Nilambur, Kerala, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is holding a solid lead, hinting at a possible victory for the Congress-led coalition. This seat was previously occupied by the ruling LDF. In Ludhiana West, Punjab, BJP’s Sanjeev Arora has taken the lead, representing a noteworthy shift in a constituency that has typically been a stronghold for AAP and Congress.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the BJP is showing its strength in both Kadi and Visavadar, although the margins are quite tight. Over in West Bengal’s Kaliganj, TMC’s Alifa Ahamed is in the lead, successfully fending off tough competition from both the BJP and Congress.
Stay tuned for live updates, shifts in margins, and final counts from the Election Commission of India as the results continue to roll in.
As per the ECI, AAP's Gopal Italia has won the Visavadar seat, bagging 75,942 votes. He won with a margin of 17,000 votes over BJP's Kirit Patel.
By a margin of 10,637 votes, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has been declared the victor of the Ludhiana by-elections.
BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda has emerged victorious in the Kadi Assembly by-election, winning by a margin of 39,452 votes. According to the final results released by the Election Commission, he secured a total of 99,742 votes.
AAP Candidate Sanjeev Arora is leading the polls with 10,076 votes over Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu after 13 rounds of counting in Ludhiana.
UDF workers celebrate in Malappuram as UDF candidate, Congress' Aryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur Assembly by-elections.
On AAP's Sanjeev Arora leading the polls in Ludhiana West Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "The reason being the candidature of Sanjeev Arora was that as a Rajya Sabha MP, he did a lot of work in Ludhiana. He is very famous in Ludhiana for his social work. People like him. It was also Sanjeev Arora's desire to serve Ludhiana by working with the govt as an MLA."
In the Kaliganj assembly bypoll in West Bengal, TMC’s Alifa Ahmed has maintained a strong lead of 26,494 votes over BJP candidate Ashish Ghosh after 10 rounds of counting. Congress’s Kabil Uddin Shaikh continues to trail in third place.
After nine rounds of counting in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora is ahead of Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 4,751 votes, according to official trends.
In the Visavadar assembly bypoll in Gujarat, AAP candidate Gopal Italia has strengthened his lead over BJP’s Kirit Patel, maintaining a margin of 14,404 votes after 17 rounds of counting, as per official Election Commission figures.
Congress candidate Nitin Ranpariya continues to trail in a distant third position.
In the Kadi assembly bypoll in Gujarat, BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda holds a commanding lead over Congress’s Ramesh Chavda, with a margin of 34,597 votes after 15 rounds of counting. AAP’s Jagdish Chavda trails far behind in third place, as per the latest Election Commission trends.
UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won the assembly byelection in Nilambur, securing 11,077 votes over CPI(M)'s M Swaraj
Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath has extended his lead in the Nilambur by-election, staying ahead of CPI(M)’s M Swaraj by 10,718 votes after 15 rounds of counting. Shoukath, son of the late Congress veteran Aryadan Muhammed, appears poised for a decisive win.
Independent candidate PV Anvar delivered a surprising performance, outpacing BJP’s Mohan George by the 11th round and emerging as a significant contender in the race, challenging both UDF and LDF expectations.
After 13 rounds of counting, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath remains in the lead in Nilambur. Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph said the alliance is moving towards a clear majority and voiced strong confidence in securing the seat.
In the Visavadar assembly bypoll in Gujarat, AAP candidate Gopal Italia is ahead of BJP’s Kirit Patel by a margin of 2,478 votes, according to the latest update from the Election Commission.
P.K. Kunhalikutty, the national general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and an MLA, pointed out that the results from the Nilambur bypoll clearly show signs of anti-incumbency. He also mentioned that the influence of the P.V. Anvar factor could be discussed further down the line.
In the early rounds of counting for the Gujarat assembly bypolls held on June 19, BJP’s Rajendra Chavda took a clear lead in Kadi, while AAP candidate Gopal Italia was ahead by a narrow margin in Visavadar, according to election officials.
After two rounds of counting, Gopal Italia, former AAP Gujarat president, secured 7,179 votes, placing him 391 votes ahead of BJP’s Kirit Patel, who garnered 6,788 votes in Visavadar.
In Kadi, BJP’s Rajendra Chavda led comfortably with 12,701 votes, while Congress candidate Ramesh Chavda lagged behind with 6,949 votes.
UDF candidate Aryadan Shaukath has extended his lead to 7,214 votes after counting in the Vazhikkadavu, Moothedam, Edakkara, Pothukal, and Chungathara panchayats. Counting is still pending in Karulai and Amarambalam panchayats, as well as the Nilambur municipality.
Counting in all 5 constituencies that went through polling on June 19 have begun. These key constituencies include Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal.