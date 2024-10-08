sb.scorecardresearch
  • Election Results LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in Haryana; Congress-NC Heads Towards Majority Mark in J&K
Published 11:29 IST, October 8th 2024

Election Results LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in Haryana; Congress-NC Heads Towards Majority Mark in J&K

Haryana, J&K Election 2024 Results LIVE: As political parties and leaders wait with bated breath, counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections began at 8 am. Haryana's BJP seeks a third term, while Congress aims for a comeback; in J&K, the NC-Congress alliance leads. Early trends will start coming in shortly after counting begins, stay tuned to republicworld.com.

