New Delhi: Ahead of Phase I polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to news agency ANI and accused the opposition parties of "spreading lies" over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court. PM asserted that the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections, however, the opposition wants to run away after making allegations. He said of the 16 companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP. The Prime Minister said the country has been pushed towards "black money" in elections and everyone will regret it.

#WATCH | On Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi's, charge on electoral bonds and whether this was a bad decision, PM says, "...If there were no electoral bonds, who would have had the power to find out where the money came from and where it went? This is the success story… pic.twitter.com/Z3h28r5oXr — ANI (@ANI)

"Due to electoral bonds, you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it (on the Supreme Court decision to scrap electoral bonds)", said PM Modi.

"There has been a discussion in our country for a long time that (through) black money a dangerous game is there in elections. The play of black money in the country's elections ends, this discussion has been going on for a long time. Money is spent in elections; no one can deny this. My party also spends, all parties, and candidates spend and money has to be taken from people. I wanted that we try something, how can our elections be free from this black money, how can there be transparency? There was a pure thought in my mind. We were looking for a way. We found a small way, we never claimed that this was the absolute way," he added.

The Prime Minister asserted that there was debate in Parliament on the electoral bonds scheme when the relevant bill was passed and some of those who are now commenting on it had supported it. He referred to the government's decision to disband Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 denomination currency notes as part of its efforts to tackle black money. "These notes were moved in large quantities during the elections. We took the step so that black money ends," PM Modi claimed.

He also took on the opposition for failing to keep its promises to the people. Speaking to ANI in the interview, the Prime Minister said that politicians need to take ownership of the statements they make to the people.

"I feel that political leadership is becoming questionable. In such a situation, we should remember that we have a tradition of 'Pran Jaye par Vacchan na Jaye'. (You can lose your life but not your word). I believe that politicians should take ownership, they should take responsibility. What I say is my responsibility and I have given the guarantee for that. I also commit and I take ownership. Take the case of Article 370, it has been our party's commitment. When it was my turn, I showed courage and did away with 370. And today, the fate of Jammu and Kashmir has changed," the PM said.

"Triple Talaq. Many things happened the political leadership, then got scared. People said, why should we trust them? They say one thing and the other. But people started believing. Trust is a very big power. And in a country like India, I consider this trust as my responsibility. And that is why I say this again and again," the PM added.

The Prime Minister said that by saying 'Modi ki gaurantee' he was giving the people a guarantee that he would fulfill all his promises.