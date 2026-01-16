‘Excellent Performance’: Fadnavis Dials Mumbai Party Chief Ameet Satam Amid Stellar Show, To Address Workers Shortly

Mumbai: After the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance swept the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam, crediting him and the entire BJP team for their fantastic performance in the elections.

A video accessed by Republic shows Fadnavis dialing Satam to congratulate him on the victory.

"Ameet, heartiest congratulations. Excellent performance. No reason to worry at all. You've done fantastically well. Many congratulations to you. Excellent. Let us hope [for the best]," he said.

Fadnavis will address the party workers at 4 pm, according to BJP sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has managed to extend its lead in the BMC elections, crossing the halfway mark and marching toward a majority, according to early trends. With the BJP-SS alliance leading in 128 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT/independent) is leading in 30.

Meanwhile, across 28 other municipal corporations, the BJP has once again put up a strong showing. Trends indicate the party is leading in the Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporations.

