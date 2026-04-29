Exit Poll Results 2026 Date And Time: When And Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Live Streaming

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu’s Assembly Elections 2026 concluded in a single phase earlier this month, recording a strong 84.69% voter turnout. With ballots sealed and counting scheduled for May 4, all eyes are now on the exit poll projections, which will be released tonight once the Election Commission lifts its embargo.

The contest in Tamil Nadu is shaping up as one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. The DMK led by M.K. Stalin is defending its dominance, while the AIADMK–BJP alliance is pushing hard for resurgence. Adding a dramatic twist is actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has mobilised a massive youth base and disrupted the traditional two‑party narrative.

When to Watch

Exit poll predictions for Tamil Nadu will be available after 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026, once polling restrictions officially end.

Where to Watch

Live coverage and analysis will be available across:

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- Republic World Website – [republicworld.com](https://www.republicworld.com)

- Republic World YouTube Channel – [youtube.com/@RepublicWorld](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld)

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- Republic X Profile – [x.com/republic](https://x.com/republic)

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and editorial team, backed by 20+ years of election reporting experience, will simplify the numbers and provide real‑time insights. Partner agencies like P‑MARQ and Matrize will also release Tamil Nadu‑specific projections.