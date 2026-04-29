Exit Poll Results 2026 Date And Time: When And Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Live Streaming
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 will be released after 6:30 pm on April 29. Watch live streaming and analysis with Arnab Goswami and Republic TV as DMK, AIADMK–BJP, and Vijay’s TVK battle for dominance ahead of the official results on May 4.
- Election News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu’s Assembly Elections 2026 concluded in a single phase earlier this month, recording a strong 84.69% voter turnout. With ballots sealed and counting scheduled for May 4, all eyes are now on the exit poll projections, which will be released tonight once the Election Commission lifts its embargo.
The contest in Tamil Nadu is shaping up as one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. The DMK led by M.K. Stalin is defending its dominance, while the AIADMK–BJP alliance is pushing hard for resurgence. Adding a dramatic twist is actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has mobilised a massive youth base and disrupted the traditional two‑party narrative.
When to Watch
Exit poll predictions for Tamil Nadu will be available after 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026, once polling restrictions officially end.
Where to Watch
Live coverage and analysis will be available across:
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- Republic World Website – [republicworld.com](https://www.republicworld.com)
- Republic World YouTube Channel – [youtube.com/@RepublicWorld](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld)
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- Republic X Profile – [x.com/republic](https://x.com/republic)
Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and editorial team, backed by 20+ years of election reporting experience, will simplify the numbers and provide real‑time insights. Partner agencies like P‑MARQ and Matrize will also release Tamil Nadu‑specific projections.
Tamil Nadu’s exit poll results are expected to be one of the most closely watched tonight. The DMK’s welfare record, the AIADMK–BJP combine’s push for revival, and the “Vijay Factor” energising young voters all make this election a potential game‑changer. The projections will set the narrative ahead of the official results on May 4.