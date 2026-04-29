Exit Poll Results 2026 Date And Time: When And Where to Watch West Bengal Exit Poll Live Streaming

West Bengal Assembly Elections: After weeks of intense campaigning, West Bengal’s Assembly Elections 2026 reach their climax today with the second and final phase of polling across 142 constituencies. With nearly 3.21 crore voters casting their ballots, attention now shifts to the exit poll projections that will be released once voting ends.

The Election Commission has barred the publication of exit polls until 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026. Once the embargo lifts, viewers can expect a flood of predictions on how the TMC–BJP battle is shaping up in Bengal’s most crucial seats, including Bhabanipur and Tollygunge.

When to Watch

Exit poll results for West Bengal will be broadcast after 6:30 pm tonight (April 29), immediately following the close of polling.

Where to Watch

Coverage will be available across multiple platforms:

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- Republic World Website – [republicworld.com](https://www.republicworld.com)

- Republic World YouTube Channel – [youtube.com/@RepublicWorld](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld)

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- Republic X Profile – [x.com/republic](https://x.com/republic)

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and editorial team, backed by 20 years of election coverage experience, will simplify the numbers and provide real‑time analysis. Partner agencies like P-MARQ and Matrize will also release Bengal‑specific projections.

Phase 1 Voter Turnout

West Bengal recorded a historic 93.19% turnout in the first phase of polling - the highest participation since Independence. In comparison, Tamil Nadu’s single‑phase assembly election also saw strong engagement, with 84.69% of voters casting their ballots.

West Bengal Phase 2 Polls

The final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is now underway, following extensive preparations and mock drills across the state’s most contested constituencies.

Despite soaring temperatures forecast later in the day, voters turned out early in large numbers—many of them women and first‑time participants—underscoring the intensity of what is being described as one of the most polarised and decisive elections in Bengal’s recent history.

Why Bengal Matters