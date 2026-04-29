Poll of Polls 2026 LIVE: Standby For Arnab & Team’s Biggest Exit Poll Coverage From 5 States
The 2026 Verdict: Arnab Goswami’s Poll of Polls decodes West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry exit polls, who will win, next CM predictions, seat share and key trends.
- Election News
- 3 min read
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned with Republic’s biggest coverage of exit polls that is likely to give some sneak-peek into the all-important May 4 election results. For now, the Republic team-led by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is bringing you the poll of polls from different pollsters across the five states.
Live Blog
The final phase of voting in West Bengal suggests almost 90% voter turnout, making it a record. Republic will bring you LIVE analysis of Exit Polls from – Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, Matrize, PMARQ and JVC Poll from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: What is the process of Exit Poll Conducted?
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit polls are surveys carried out immediately after voters cast their ballots, with the aim of predicting the outcome of an assembly or parliamentary election. Unlike opinion polls, which are conducted before voting begins, exit polls take place once people have already voted. Media organisations and survey agencies collect responses from a diverse sample of voters, across age groups, genders, castes, and regions, asking whom they supported. However, it’s important to note that exit poll predictions are not always accurate and have frequently missed the actual results.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 90% Voter Turnout in West Bengal Till 5 PM
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal continues to demonstrate exceptional electoral engagement, with the state recording a massive voter turnout of 89.99% by 5:00 PM today.
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Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Know All About Assembly Elections in 5 states
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Polling for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry was held in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted in one phase on April 23. In West Bengal, voting is being conducted in two phases, the first was held on April 23, and the second phase is underway on Wednesday.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Who Are the Key Candidates in Assam?
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Several prominent leaders are in the fray across 126 constituencies in Assam:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma, the incumbent Chief Minister, is seeking re-election from the Jalukbari constituency, which he has represented for five consecutive terms since 2021.
- Gaurav Gogoi, the state Congress president and son of former CM Tarun Gogoi, contested from Jorhat against sitting BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami.
- Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal, is also a key contender, contesting from the Sibsagar constituency.
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Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP Vs TMC Intense Battle in West Bengal
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In West Bengal, the primary battle is between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the Congress and the Left alliance are also contesting, analysts largely view the election as a direct fight between the TMC and the BJP.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: How Accurate Were the 2021 Exit Polls?
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In 2021, exit polls correctly projected wins for the BJP in Assam and the DMK in Tamil Nadu. However, they significantly overestimated the BJP’s prospects in West Bengal, where the TMC went on to secure a decisive victory.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit Poll Results to Be Announced After Final Phase of West Bengal Voting
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit poll results for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced on Wednesday (April 29), once the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal concludes.