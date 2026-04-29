Poll of Polls 2026 LIVE: Standby For Arnab & Team’s Biggest Exit Poll Coverage From 5 States

Arnab Goswami’s Poll of Polls, Who Will Win in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry? | Image: Republic

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned with Republic’s biggest coverage of exit polls that is likely to give some sneak-peek into the all-important May 4 election results. For now, the Republic team-led by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is bringing you the poll of polls from different pollsters across the five states.