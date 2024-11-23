Explained: How RSS-BJP Weaved Magic In Maharashtra

It is 3:30 PM right now and the results of Maharashtra Assembly Elections are clear. BJP+ has won by a landslide. As of now, BJP is leading in 132 seats, and its alliance partner Shiv Sena is leading in 54 seats. The total number of seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections is 288.

This is, by any measure, a landslide victory. This victory is even more significant because just a few months ago, during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP performed rather poorly in Maharashtra. BJP and its alliance partners secured just 17 seats in the state, whereas Congress and its alliance partners secured 30 seats. BJP, on its own, won just 9 seats. BJP's surprising underperformance in Maharashtra and U.P. were the two main factors due to which BJP lost its majority.

So, in a few months, what changed?

Simply put, the role played by RSS. In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, RSS played a crucial role in helping BJP+ win. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RSS, largely, remained inactive. Why? It is hard to say, there is a lot of speculation. Although, one can safely assume that the BJP President's statement, in which he suggested BJP is self-sufficient now and doesn't need the Sangh's help, didn't go down well with numerous Swayamsevaks.

BJP, after the surprising result of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, decided to course correct and reached out to the Sangh, which, after all, is BJP's ideological parent. Multiple reports state that Devendra Fadnavis, who himself is a Swayamsevak, reached out to the Sangh, along with other senior BJP leaders. Reports state that just weeks after the Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis, along with other BJP leaders, met senior leaders of the Sangh at least 6 times, to create a plan for the assembly election.

A RSS functionary who was reportedly present in one of the meetings, said to a leading Indian daily that "We consider the Lok Sabha result a lesson for the BJP. The Nadda statement also hurt us and led to the Sangh keeping away from the elections. However the BJP and the Sangh have no options besides each other, yes we were upset but when your own makes a mistake you slap them once and work with them again.”

One factor that may have persuaded Sangh to play a role in this elections, is the Congress' attempt to increase the salience of caste amongst Hindus. RSS, since the time of its founding by K.B. Hedgewar, has considered caste based hierarchies immoral. RSS has, for decades, advocated that Dalits should become temple priests. In 2006, Pancajanya, Sangh's newspaper, stated in an editorial that “even God will desert the temple where Dalits can't enter”.

As India is urbanizing, the salience of caste is getting diluted and national identity, Hindu identity, is becoming more prominent. Sangh views this as a good trend. Congress' attempt to revive caste identity is a cause of concern amongst many Swayamsevaks. Some reports suggest that RSS felt compelled to take part in this election, because, Congress' attempt to resuscitate the cadaver of caste, alarmed them (the Sangh).

A look at how RSS reached out to voters

The collaboration between the two organizations (Sangh and BJP) played a pivotal role in reversing the BJP’s fortunes, with the saffron party securing a decisive win in the state.

Strategic Deployment and Grassroots Mobilization

Facing challenges in several key constituencies, the RSS deployed its cadre to regions where the BJP was on the back foot. According to a BJP insider cited in an Indian daily, a mechanism was established for sharing inputs and implementing course-corrective measures based on RSS feedback.

The RSS’s strategy avoided high-profile public rallies or overt endorsements of BJP candidates. Instead, its Swayamsevaks focused on raising awareness about issues perceived as threats to Hindu unity. “The RSS in its characteristic style has activated its network to create awareness on crucial issues threatening the unity of Hindus. Our goal is to build a strong Hindu Rashtra that caters to the welfare of every individual, rising above caste, community, and religion,” said an RSS leader, to an Indian newspaper.

E pluribus unum?

This emphasis on Hindu unity was evident in BJP’s campaign messaging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, “Ek hai toh safe hai” (Together, we are safe), was tailored to drill into the head of voters that caste divisions must be rejected. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed the sentiment with his warning, “Batenge toh katenge”, urging voters to reject divisions along caste lines.

Countering Opposition Consolidation

The BJP faced significant challenges from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which had gained traction among Dalits and Muslims after its “Save the Constitution” campaign during the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s demands for community reservations further tested the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

An RSS leader highlighted the perceived dangers of caste and religious consolidation by opposition forces, stating to an Indian daily, “In the Lok Sabha polls, we saw how dangerously the consolidation of caste and religion took place, which was detrimental to society at large. Our role is to impress upon people the dangers of such divisions and to unite Hindus to defeat such designs.”

Victory through Cohesion

The synergy between the RSS’s grassroots efforts and the BJP’s campaign strategy ultimately paid dividends. By emphasizing unity and addressing the concerns of various communities, the BJP was able to consolidate its support base. The result was a clear majority for the saffron alliance in Maharashtra, a much-needed victory after the Lok Sabha disappointment.