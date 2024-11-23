Explained: Why Uddhav Thackeray Lost Ground in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led Mahayuti alliance made a resounding comeback in Maharashtra , with trends showing its dominance in 236 of the state’s 288 assembly seats as of 6:57 PM, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) far behind.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's looming defeat in Maharashtra is a crushing blow for Uddhav Thackeray. In just three years, the former Chief Minister has lost not only power but also his grip on the Shiv Sena and the legacy of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray. Eknath Shinde 's rebel faction, which accused Uddhav of abandoning his father’s principles for political gain, turned the election into a battle of "Who is the real Shiv Sena?" With the results in, Shinde’s camp is quick to declare this an ideological triumph. Let's have a look at 5 possible reasons why Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership faltered.

1. Shift from Balasaheb’s Hindutva Ideology

Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was built on Hindutva and Marathi pride. Under Uddhav, however, the alliance with Congress and NCP alienated core supporters. This ideological drift allowed the BJP, under Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, to consolidate the Hindutva voter base. Raj Thackeray ’s MNS also criticized Uddhav for straying from Balasaheb’s vision, weakening his credibility further.

For example, the BJP said that the party is determined to amend the Waqf Act, regardless of stiff political opposition. "In Karnataka, an entire village received a notice from the Waqf board claiming ownership of land. Don't you all agree the Waqf Act should be amended," Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the crowd at Hingoli. After a resounding ‘yes' from gathering, Shah said “No matter how much Uddhavji and Sharad Pawar oppose it, Modiji will amend Waqf Act.”

2. Perception of Appeasement Politics

Uddhav’s alleged focus on Muslim appeasement created discontent among traditional Shiv Sena voters. Shinde leveraged this narrative, with welfare schemes like the Ladki Behna Yojana and strong Hindutva messaging. Amit Shah further attacked Uddhav over policies favoring Muslims, including alleged opposition to renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Taking Uddhav head-on at Yavatmal, Amit Shah had said “Uddhav babu, on one hand you did not visit Ram temple in Ayodhya and on the other hand you agreed to give Rs 1,000 crore to build mosques. Chullu bhar paani mein doob maro, doob maro (you should die of shame). I want to say to Rahul Gandhi , Sharad Pawar and Uddhav, that no matter how hard you try, we won't allow reservations for Muslims in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra.”

Shah alleged state Congress president Nana Patole recently met Muslim leaders and agreed to their multiple demands in lieu of votes for MVA. Shah also lambasted Thackeray for his party's alleged opposition to renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad, stating, "The real Shiv Sena is with BJP now. Your party is only UBT Sena."

3. 2020 Palghar Sadhus Lynching Case

Uddhav faced criticism for allegedly halting the probe into the 2020 Palghar Sadhus lynching case, under Congress pressure. This delay damaged his image as a Hindutva leader. Additionally, his opposition to Dharavi’s redevelopment, seen as anti-development by many, worked against him.

Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had asked all the party leaders to refrain from speaking on the matter as it is a "sensitive issue". "In a meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that this Palghar issue is very sensitive and no one (Ministers or leaders) would talk about this outside. The order was given to stay mum. What was the secret behind it? The secret was that Uddhav Thackeray received a call from Rahul Gandhi," said Pawaskar.

The probe was however later handed over to the CBI, Shiv Sena alleged that delay in handover damaged the probe. CM Eknath Shinde in January this year, handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of three persons. Shinde said his Shiv Sena has now given them assistance from its own funds. Attacking Thackeray, Shinde said that then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has never bothered to meet the kin of these three persons.

4. Uddhav’s CEO-style Leadership

Uddhav’s CEO-style leadership alienated grassroots workers, as he was seen as unapproachable. Leaders like Eknath Shinde and BJP’s Fadnavis capitalized on this disconnect by maintaining strong voter outreach and organizational unity. Even Shiv Sena veterans criticized Uddhav’s lack of communication and decision-making.

Shiv Sena veteran and Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, charged Uddhav Thackeray with failing to grow the party organisation and being surrounded by a coterie. “Uddhav ji’s lack of communication and inability to handle any situation with due diligence has damaged the party badly. I have closely experienced this divergence in the styles of functioning of Balasaheb (late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray) and Uddhav ji. In Uddhav ji’s entire tenure, I have rarely sensed any streamlined [manner of] communication by him,” wrote Kirtikar in his recently-published memoirs Shiv Sena, Lokadhikar Aani Mee (The Shiv Sena, the Lokadhikar Samiti and I).

5. Uddhav Thackeray's Opposing Dharavi Redevelopment

Uddhav Thackeray said his party would oppose transforming Mumbai into "Adani City." He criticised Gautam Adani's award of the Dharavi redevelopment tender as potentially problematic and called for its cancellation.