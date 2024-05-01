Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Stepping up the ante on deepfakes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dared Congress to fight him face to face instead of resorting to fake videos. In 2024, they have entered the battlefield with lies. They are spreading fear that we will snatch the quota system. Sometimes , they say that they will put Modi to jail or they will break my head. This time they can't even match the numbers they got last time...INDI, in fear, is doing anything. They went out for Mohabbat ke dukaan, but now they have resorted to fake videos," PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Gujarat's Banaskatha.

"The ones who ruled for 60 years, can't even be honest in their approach. Come and face me from the front. Stop this fake video game. Will show you what I can do," said PM Modi.



This development came a day after he warned Indians against Congress trying to derail elections by circulating fake videos of him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "They have created fake videos of me, Amitbhai, Naddaji and some of our chief ministers. Using AI, they have put words in our mouth that we cannot even dream of uttering."

After Shah's fake video, showing that he has called for the scrapping of quota system, came in the eye of the political storm, BJP lodged a complaint with the ECI. A petition was also filed before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against circulation of deepfake videos during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Congress was using all types of tricks -- fear, confusion, rumour and now deepfake -- for its propaganda.



(With inputs from PTI)