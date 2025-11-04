Final Day of Campaign in Bihar: PM Modi, Nitish, Rahul, Tejashwi Go All Out to Woo Voters Ahead of the Polls on November 6th

As the last day of campaigning ahead of the Bihar election rolls in, all the major political players have consolidated massive efforts to win the support of the voters in the state.

All the major political players have gathered in the state with their itineraries for the day bulging with rallies, public meetings, and roadshows as they put their entire political might into cinching the victory of public opinion in the penultimate hours before polling begins.

NDA leaders’ action-packed day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main program of the day is an interaction with the women as a part of the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” initiative aimed at encouraging the booth workers. The PM expressed his enthusiasm regarding the event with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Amit Shah is also on the campaign trail with rallies in Darbhanga, East Champaran, and West Champaran, while senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address the public in Raghopur, Fatuha, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, and Tarapur.

JD(U) chief and current Bihar CM also has a busy schedule ahead of him with public meetings in Supaul, Khagaria, Begusarai, and Patna.

All-stars campaign of the Mahagatbandhan players

With NDA leaders registering their presence all across the state, the Mahagatbandhan leaders are also leaving no stone unturned in the concluding hours of the campaign.

Mahagatbandhan CM candidate and RJD chairman Tejashwi Yadav’s itinerary today includes 15 public meetings in Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Nalanda districts, with the schedule also including his own constituency of Raghopur.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also had a busy day planned with rallies in Kutumba, Aurangabad, and several other places, while the president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, will be seen interacting with the public in Gaya and Aubra, among others, in support of the Mahagatbandhan nominees.

AIMIM, Jan Suraaj, also makes their presence felt

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to address the public in the Kasba constituent assembly located in the Purnia district.

Another new power player in the state, Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishore, which is contesting first time also used the opportunity to encourage their voters in Bhojpur one last time in a public rally.