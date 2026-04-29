Final Litmus Test For Mamata: High-Voltage Phase 2 West Bengal Polling Underway In Crucial TMC Strongholds

After a record-shattering turnout in the first phase, West Bengal enters its second and final phase of polling today. This round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

Early morning visuals captured a state in "mission mode." Election officials and polling agents gathered at dawn to conduct mock polls, a mandatory procedure to ensure the integrity of EVMs and VVPAT machines.

At the Baranagar Kamarhati Joint Water Works, agents for the Baranagar constituency tested machines at booths 201, 202, and 191.

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Polling station 79 in Shibpur saw a flurry of activity as officials verified the tech before the first actual voter arrived.

At the prestigious Auxilium Convent School in Ballygunge (Booths 99/161), mock polls were completed under tight supervision.

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Similar drills were reported across the district, ensuring the "final frontier" of the election started without technical glitches.

The atmosphere remains electric and heavily guarded. At Kolkata Port (Booth 25), a massive deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was seen forming a multi-layered security ring.

In Canning (South 24 Parganas), the Marayhaldi Aboyidho Primary School (Booths 98/98A) was transformed into a fortress, reflecting the Election Commission's "zero-tolerance" policy toward booth jamming.

Despite the heavy security, the political temperature reached a boiling point early in South 24 Parganas. AISF President Naushad Siddiqui highlighted a burgeoning controversy involving alleged voter intimidation.

"A video has been going viral since last night showing a Gram Panchayat chief threatening people not to vote," Siddiqui told reporters. “They won't be able to achieve anything by these tactics... the people are determined.”

The viral video has already prompted a flurry of complaints to the Election Commission, with opposition parties demanding immediate arrests to ensure a "fear-free" voting environment.

By 6:30 AM, long queues had already snaked around polling stations in South 24 Parganas. Despite the intense heat predicted for later in the day, voters, many of them women and first-timers, arrived early to exercise their franchise in what is being described as one of the most polarised and significant elections in Bengal's history.

The second round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The scale of this phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792)

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the "Big Five" urban contests. The "VVIP" seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency - Mamata Banerjee (TMC) vs. Suvendu Adhikari (BJP). Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry is a high-profile star-studded battle.

Dum Dum, a crucial North Kolkata urban belt, will witness a fight between the senior TMC leadership vs BJP challengers. Kolkata Port, a strategically vital urban seat, will witness a fierce multi-cornered contest, while Krishnanagar, a key seat in the Matua-dominated belt, will be the focus of citizenship (CAA) narratives.

To prevent a repeat of the violence that has historically marred Bengal polls, the Election Commission has turned the state into a virtual garrison. Approximately 2,321 to 2,500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are on the ground. 6,000 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are on standby, and 100% webcasting is active in all 41,001 polling stations.

A massive team of 142 General Observers and 95 Police Observers (including the controversial Ajay Pal Sharma) are monitoring the process.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women.

The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process. Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters. There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors, and 792 have been identified as the third gender.

Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket, and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above. There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD). The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections.

Authorities have put in place extensive security measures, including deployment of central armed police forces and state police personnel, particularly in sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas.

Election officials are closely monitoring the process through webcasting, CCTV surveillance and the presence of micro-observers to ensure free and fair polling. Special arrangements have also been made to facilitate voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The high-stakes electoral contest sees the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aiming to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is making strong efforts to expand its presence in the state.

These include 39,301 main stations and 1700 auxiliary stations. There are 8,845 all-women-managed stations, 13 PWD-managed stations, and 258 "model" polling stations. There will be webcasting for all 41,001 polling stations.