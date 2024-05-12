Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amid political speculations regarding the prevailing crisis in the Haryana government, former-Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday claimed that the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state may soon call a special session of the Assembly to pass the floor test. The big claim by the former-Haryana CM has come up amid the ongoing political crisis in Haryana after 3 independent MLAs reportedly withdrew their support to the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, taking away its majority.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini alleged that the Congress party is trying to mislead people by saying that the state government has lost its majority in the state assembly.

Manohar Lal Khattar, also claimed that 6 Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs are in touch with the ruling BJP in Haryana. He stated that the Haryana Governor has sought signatures of 30 MLAs for the floor test and it may soon happen in the state Assembly.

Hitting out at the JJP and the Congress, Khattar stated, “The JJP should not have raised this issue but now that they have raised it, they are stuck in the dock. 6 JJP MLAs are in touch with us. Congress is also not united, four or five of its 30 MLAs may be scattered.”

Political Crisis Escalated After 3 Independent MLAs Withdrew Support

The political crisis in Haryana is said to have escalated as the main Opposition parties, including the Congress and the JJP, intensified their efforts to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Nayab Singh Saini. The JJP and INLD separately urged Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to conduct a floor test in the assembly following the BJP's loss of majority after 3 Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the government last Tuesday.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)'s General Secretary, Abhay Singh Chautala demanded that in view of the fact that the BJP government has lost its majority, the government should be immediately asked to convene the Vidhan Sabha to hold a floor test to prove its majority.

The BJP's former ally, JJP leader Dushyant Chautal, also echoed similar sentiments on the situation.

This latest political development has come up after the three independent MLAs, while withdrawing their support to the BJP government, said that they could support the Congress.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini maintained that his government is not in trouble and asserted that his government won a confidence vote in March, and if it comes to seeking the trust vote he will do it again.

On the other hand, it has been learnt that three JJP MLAs met BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat creating another political chaos in the state. Khattar claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is "nothing to worry about”. Exuding confidence in having complete majority in the state, former-chief minister Khattar said, “Their arithmetic is not like they are thinking."

The development comes days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on 10 constituencies of Haryana on May 25.

Haryana Assembly at Present

The Haryana Assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 members out of 90 members in the House. The Karnal Assembly and the Rania Assembly seats are vacant, after Karnal MLA Manohar Lal Khattar and Rania Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned from their seats respectively. At present the majority mark in the House is 45.

The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress has 30 MLAs, while the JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each and the total number of Independent MLAs are six.



