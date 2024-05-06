Former Congress Leader Radhika Khera's 10 Shocking Revelations to Arnab

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after quitting the Congress party, Radhika Khera made explosive revelations in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Radhika was the spokesperson of the Congress party and was serving as the AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh.

Radhika on Sunday resigned from the Congress party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office. Stating that those who support religion have always faced opposition, Khera cited examples of mythological demons Hiranyakashyap, Ravan and Kansa to claim that some people oppose those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way.

Advertisement

After the purported argument on April 30 with Sushil Anand Shukla, Khera had claimed that "a daughter is not safe in Mata Kaushalya's paternal home". "People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will reveal," she had tweeted.

आज अत्यंत पीड़ा के साथ पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता त्याग रही हूँ व अपने पद से इस्तीफ़ा दे रही हूँ।



हाँ मैं लड़की हूँ और लड़ सकती हूँ, और वही अब मैं कर रहीं हूँ।



अपने व देशवासियों के न्याय के लिए मैं निरंतर लड़ती रहूँगी। pic.twitter.com/6hjgSDcXV0 — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera)

Here are the 10 shocking revelations of Radhika Khera against the Congress party;

Wasn't Allowed to Attend Republic's Debates - Before answering Arnab Goswami's questions, Radhika Khera said that she was not allowed to attend TV debates on Republic, especially the ones being moderated by Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. “We have never been allowed to talk you,” she said citing “rules” of the Congress party. She said that she was fortunate that she is not associated with the Congress anymore.

Was Targeted For Visiting Ram Mandir - Radhika said that she was constantly targeted for visiting the newly-built Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. She was told that she was going against party line. The Congress leadership had declined invite to the pran-pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, calling it a RSS-BJP event. "I was treated as untouchable for visiting Ram Mandir. It is difficult to be a Hindu in Congress party," said Radhika Khera to Arnab.

Advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE | Radhika Khera's Big Charge



"I was treated as untouchable for visiting Ram Mandir. It is difficult to be a Hindu in Congress party," said Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera ) in an Exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief



Tune in here for… pic.twitter.com/9RB6drAWUZ — Republic (@republic)

Taunts For Wearing Orange Clothes - Radhika Khera alleged that she was constantly targeted within the Congress party for her religious belief. The day she wore an orange outfit to the office, she had to hear taunts if she was going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. People in the party would come up to her and say 'Oh, you're joining BJP," said Khera speaking to Arnab Goswami.

Congress Stopped Sending Me To Debates - Radhika alleged that after she visited the Ram Mandir, the Congress party began sidelining her. “When I paid my respect at the Ram Mandir, I took my family, after that very day Congress party started telling me that I was going the wrong way..They stopped giving me shows, and debates. I was not assigned any responsibilities," said Khera.

Advertisement

Was Locked and Abused by Congress leaders - Radhika alleged that she was abused by the Congress leaders and was locked up by leaders in a room for “over a minute”. “On 30th April, when I went to talk to media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukla, but he started misbehaving with me and abusing me. I screamed a lot. The room remained locked for about a minute and I was abused,” said Khera.

Alcohol Was Offered to Me - Radhika alleged that during Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, she was offered alcohol and party workers close to knock on her door in inebriated condition. “During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha offered me alcohol and he along with 5-6 party workers used to knock the door of my room in inebriated condition,” said Khera.

Advertisement

Senior Leaders Didn't Respond- Radhika "I called Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh. Some didn't pick the call, others asked me to remain quiet. Jairam Ramesh scolded me for raising my voice against harassment," said Radhika Khera. “All members of the party are spineless,” said Khera, adding that only Pawan Khera stood for her, but “couldn't do anything as he has no powers.”

No Show Cause Notice Issued - Radhika alleged that no show cause notice was issued to Shukla by the party leadership despite her allegations. "In any such case, a show cause noice is issued to both the parties. But, here no show cause notice was issued for 7 days.

Advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE | Radhika Khera's Big Charge



"I called Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh. Some didn't pick the call, others asked me to remain quiet. Jairam Ramesh scolded me for raising my voice against harassment," said Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera ) in… pic.twitter.com/PCBwzVJ81e — Republic (@republic)

Jairam Ramesh Asked Radhika to Keep Quiet - Radhika Khera alleged that Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh “shouted at her” for raising the issue and asked her to “keep quiet”. She said that she was asked to brush it under the carpet.

Bhupesh Baghel Asked Me to Leave Chhattisgarh - Instead of taking action against her complaint, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel asked Radhika to leave Chhattisgarh, she claimed. Khera was sent from Delhi as the Communication and Media Coordinator for Chhattisgarh for the ongoing Lok Saha elections by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). “Later Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy,” said Khera.

Advertisement