Stressing that India needs a strong government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude for being the “chosen one”. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi

Advertisement

New Delhi: With the counting day for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections in the country drawing closer, the political heat is intensifying as the voters are set to cast their ballot in the fifth phase of polling for the general election to elect the new representatives in the parliament and a new government at the Centre.

Stressing that India needs a strong government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude for being the “chosen one”.

Advertisement

“When I left home 50-60 years ago, I did not know that 140 crore Indians will become my family and I will unfurl tricolour from the ramparts at Red Fort”, the prime minister said while addressing a huge gathering of supporters during a BJP poll rally in North-East Delhi.

“I'm fortunate to be the chosen one to serve this country”, PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's fiery speech in Delhi:

I live for democracy; democracy runs in my veins, PM Modi said.

These elections are to save poor and middle-class from forces conspiring to snatch their assets

It is Modi's guarantee to work 24/7 for 2047

Four generations of Congress ruled in Delhi but now they are not even capable of fighting on even four seats here

Not a single vote should go to INDI Bloc; their manifesto appears to be inspired by Muslim League

INDI leaders want to distribute government tenders on the basis of religion, they are playing a dangerous game to woo their vote bank

INDI leaders shed tears for infiltrators, but they want to redistribute SC/ST reservation on the basis of religion

The Congress is not even in the position to fight from Lok Sabha seat that has their ‘10 Janpath Durbar’.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi lambasted the Congress, saying it should forgo the "dream" of bringing back Article 370 as it was now long "buried" in the kabristan (graveyard)".

Drawing parallels between the Lok Sabha elections and the battle of Kurukshetra, the prime minister said, "There is development on one hand and vote jihad on the other".

Advertisement

Addressing a rally in neighbouring Haryana's Gohana city, Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its "Desh-virodhi' (anti-national) agenda.

They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, the prime minister said.