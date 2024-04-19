From Mandap To Polling Booth: Newly Married Couple Casts Vote in Udhampur | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: A newly married couple walked up straight to the polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to cast their vote after completing wedding rituals in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 19. The couple- Sahil and Radhika, walked up to the polling booth to cast their votes.

"Voting is a responsibility and one must fulfil it. The votes decide what kinds of decisions would be taken by the government. Hence it is important to cast your vote," said Radhika dressed up in bridal attire after casting her vote.

Advertisement

“Yesterday our wedding ceremony took place and today after farewell rituals, I told my husband that we must cast our votes...I will convey to everyone that they must not waste their votes,” she added.

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: As the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 is underway, after the wedding newly married couple heads straight to vote as they exercise their franchise. pic.twitter.com/WbJeL4PN3M — ANI (@ANI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Eyes Third Term

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is eyeing a third consecutive term in the constituency after winning the seat for BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, facing a major challenge from Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh, who had also won the seat twice in 2004 and 2009.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party’s (DPAP) candidate G M Saroori, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Amit Kumar and six independents will also be contesting in the elections from the Udhampur constituency.

Advertisement

Heavy Security in Udhampur

Security has been beefed up in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency ahead of polling and heavy deployment of paramilitary forces was seen in the constituency on the polling day especially in villages across the LOC. “Out of the 2,637 polling stations (in Udhampur), 31 are located along the International Border in Kathua district. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole said.

Advertisement

According to officials, there are 16,23,195 eligible voters. Among them 845,283 are men, 777,899 are women and 13 are third gender voters. There are a total of 84,468 potential first-time voters, aged 18-19 years, of which 45,825 are men, 38,641 are women and two are third genders, the officials said. Of notable mention is the inclusion of 23,637 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) within the electoral roll, encompassing 14,362 males and 9,275 females.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 3,658 ballot units, 3,570 control units, and 3,636 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.