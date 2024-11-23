Gadchiroli Assembly Election 2024: Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri Election Results | LIVE UPDATES

Gadchiroli Assembly 2024: Counting of votes for assembly election results in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli begins at 8 am today.

Armori (ST) Election Result: Live Updates

Gadchiroli (ST) Election Result: Live Updates

Aheri (ST) Election Result: Live Updates

Candidates in the Gadchiroli Constituency Election

List of Key Candidates:

Sanjay Subhash Kumre (BSP)

Yogesh Bajiraon Kumare (GGP)

Jayashri Vijay Velada (PAWPOI)

Bharat Mangaruji Yerme (VANBB)

Diwakar Gulab Pendam (Independent)

Balkrishna Wangnuji Sawsakade (Independent)

Dr. Sonal Chetan Kowe (Independent)

Dr. Milind Ramji Narote (BJP)

Manohar Tulshiram Poreti (Congress)