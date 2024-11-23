Published 08:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
Gadchiroli Assembly Election 2024: Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri Election Results | LIVE UPDATES
Counting of votes for the constituencies in Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri districts begins at 8:00 am.
Gadchiroli Assembly 2024: Counting of votes for assembly election results in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli begins at 8 am today.
Armori (ST) Election Result: Live Updates
Counting of votes for Armori assembly election results begins at 8 am
Gadchiroli (ST) Election Result: Live Updates
Counting of votes for Gadchiroli assembly election results begins at 8 am
Aheri (ST) Election Result: Live Updates
Counting of votes for Aheri (ST) assembly election results begins at 8 am
Candidates in the Gadchiroli Constituency Election
List of Key Candidates:
Sanjay Subhash Kumre (BSP)
Yogesh Bajiraon Kumare (GGP)
Jayashri Vijay Velada (PAWPOI)
Bharat Mangaruji Yerme (VANBB)
Diwakar Gulab Pendam (Independent)
Balkrishna Wangnuji Sawsakade (Independent)
Dr. Sonal Chetan Kowe (Independent)
Dr. Milind Ramji Narote (BJP)
Manohar Tulshiram Poreti (Congress)
