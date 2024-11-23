sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results 2024 | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Gadchiroli Assembly Election 2024: Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri Election Results | LIVE UPDATES

Published 08:34 IST, November 23rd 2024

Gadchiroli Assembly Election 2024: Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri Election Results | LIVE UPDATES

Counting of votes for the constituencies in Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri districts begins at 8:00 am.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gadchiroli Assembly Election 2024
Gadchiroli Assembly Election Result: Stay tuned for Live updates | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Gadchiroli Assembly 2024: Counting of votes for assembly election results in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli  begins at 8 am today. 

Armori (ST) Election Result: Live Updates  

Counting of votes for Armori assembly election results begins at 8 am 

Gadchiroli (ST) Election Result: Live Updates

Counting of votes for Gadchiroli assembly election results begins at 8 am 

Aheri (ST) Election Result: Live Updates

Counting of votes for Aheri (ST) assembly election results begins at 8 am 

Candidates in the Gadchiroli Constituency Election

List of Key Candidates:

Sanjay Subhash Kumre (BSP)

Yogesh Bajiraon Kumare (GGP)

Jayashri Vijay Velada (PAWPOI)

Bharat Mangaruji Yerme (VANBB)

Diwakar Gulab Pendam (Independent)

Balkrishna Wangnuji Sawsakade (Independent)

Dr. Sonal Chetan Kowe (Independent)

Dr. Milind Ramji Narote (BJP)

Manohar Tulshiram Poreti (Congress)

Stay tuned for latest updates on Gadchiroli assembly election results in Maharastra. 

08:34 IST, November 23rd 2024