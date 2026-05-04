Gaighata Election Results 2026 LIVE: Subrata Thakur vs Narottam Biswas Battle for Matua Heartland as Counting Begins

Gaighata Live Election Results | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As the counting of votes begins, all eyes are on Gaighata in North 24 Parganas—a constituency that serves as the political soul of the Matua community. This Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat is witnessing a high-octane rematch between the incumbent, Subrata Thakur (BJP), and Narottam Biswas (TMC).

For the BJP, Gaighata is a prestige battle to retain its stronghold in the Matua heartland, heavily influenced by the Thakurbari legacy. Meanwhile, the TMC has campaigned aggressively to win back the community by highlighting state-run welfare schemes. With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics at the forefront, Gaighata remains one of the most unpredictable and critical seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.