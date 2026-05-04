Gaighata Election Results 2026 LIVE: Subrata Thakur vs Narottam Biswas Battle for Matua Heartland as Counting Begins
Gaighata Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: High-stakes SC-reserved seat sees BJP’s Subrata Thakur defend his turf against TMC’s Narottam Biswas. Track Matua vote trends, round-wise counting, and North 24 Parganas results.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As the counting of votes begins, all eyes are on Gaighata in North 24 Parganas—a constituency that serves as the political soul of the Matua community. This Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat is witnessing a high-octane rematch between the incumbent, Subrata Thakur (BJP), and Narottam Biswas (TMC).
For the BJP, Gaighata is a prestige battle to retain its stronghold in the Matua heartland, heavily influenced by the Thakurbari legacy. Meanwhile, the TMC has campaigned aggressively to win back the community by highlighting state-run welfare schemes. With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics at the forefront, Gaighata remains one of the most unpredictable and critical seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As the counting of votes begins, all eyes are on Gaighata in North 24 Parganas—a constituency that serves as the political soul of the Matua community. This Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat is witnessing a high-octane rematch between the incumbent, Subrata Thakur (BJP), and Narottam Biswas (TMC).
For the BJP, Gaighata is a prestige battle to retain its stronghold in the Matua heartland, heavily influenced by the Thakurbari legacy. Meanwhile, the TMC has campaigned aggressively to win back the community by highlighting state-run welfare schemes. With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics at the forefront, Gaighata remains one of the most unpredictable and critical seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
Bengal Trends Update: BJP Maintains Narrow Lead as Counting Hits High Gear
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As the counting of votes progresses across the state, the latest trends indicate a significant lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently ahead in 74 seats. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is locked in a fierce pursuit, maintaining a lead in 63 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress (INC) is holding onto its presence in 5 seats, with other candidates leading in 1 seat. These early numbers suggest a high-voltage shift in the political landscape, with the BJP currently holding the edge as the battle for Nabanna intensifies.
Gaighata Results LIVE: AITC’s Narottam Biswas Takes Initial Lead in Matua Heartland
Gaighata Results LIVE: Counting is officially underway for the high-profile Gaighata seat in North 24 Parganas, and the first set of numbers shows the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) making an early move. Initial trends indicate that Narottam Biswas has surged ahead, establishing a narrow lead as the first rounds of ballots are tallied. In a seat where the Matua vote is decisive, this early momentum for the AITC sets the stage for a nail-biting contest against the BJP's sitting stronghold. Stay tuned as we bring you round-wise updates from this critical SC-reserved constituency.
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Gaighata’s Big Battle: Who are the Key Contenders for the 2026 Assembly Seat?
As the first trends from Gaighata begin to trickle in, the focus remains on the heavyweights vying for this critical Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat. Leading the charge is the incumbent Subrata Thakur from the BJP, who is looking to leverage his deep roots within the Matua community to secure another term. Challenging him in this high-stakes race are Anil Kumar Pandey representing the Indian National Congress (INC) and Sajal Biswas of the CPI, both of whom have campaigned extensively on local development and social justice. With each candidate bringing a distinct vision to the table, the outcome in Gaighata will be a crucial indicator of the political pulse in North 24 Parganas.
Defending Thakurbari: BJP’s Stronghold vs. TMC’s Survival in North 24 Parganas
This election in Gaighata has been more than just a contest of personalities; it was a referendum on identity and citizenship promises. From the influential corridors of Thakurbari to the rural pockets of North 24 Parganas, the "Matua Mandate" has remained the most discussed variable throughout the polling phases.
While the 2021 results favored the BJP by a margin of nearly 10,000 votes, the 2026 landscape is shaped by record voter turnout and shifting local alliances. As the electronic voting machines (EVMs) reveal the verdict, will the BJP hold its ground, or will the TMC manage a breakthrough? Stay tuned for LIVE updates, round-wise counting trends, and the final vote margins from Gaighata.