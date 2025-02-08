Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Seema Puri (SC) and Rohtas Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing

Delhi Election Result 2025: Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Seema Puri (SC) and Rohtas Nagar are among the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on which polls were held on February 5. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on February 8. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in.

Shahdara Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Shahdara, one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Shahdara district, located near the Yamuna River, serves as an administrative and revenue district of Delhi.

Candidates:

Sanjay Goyal (BJP)

Jagat Singh (Cong)

Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Ram Niwas Goel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious with 62,103 votes. Sanjay Goyal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 56,809 votes, while Narendra Nath of Congress received 4,474 votes.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Gandhi Nagar, is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in the East Delhi district, it is a residential area located across the Yamuna River.

Candidates:

Arvinder Singh Lovely (BJP)

Kamal Arora 'Dabbu' (Cong)

Naveen Chaudhary 'Deepu'(AAP)

Tikraj Singh (BSP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Bajpai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 48,824 votes. Naveen Choudhary from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 42,745 votes, while Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely received 21,913 votes.

Seema Puri (SC) Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Candidates:

Ku Rinku (BJP)

Rajesh Lilothia (Cong)

Manoj (BSP)

Veer Singh Dhingan (AAP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with 88,392 votes. Sant Lal from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured 32,284 votes, while Congress's Veer Singh Dhingan received 7,661 votes.

Rohtas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Rohtas Nagar is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies and is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Candidates:

Jitender Mahajan (BJP)

Sarita Singh (AAP)

Sureshvati (Cong)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Jitender Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 73,873 votes. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sarita Singh received 60,632 votes, while Congress's Vipin Sharma garnered 5,572 votes.

