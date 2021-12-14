Escalating its tussle with Congress ahead of the Goa polls, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday dubbed its leaders as "keyboard warriors". Speaking in the poll-bound state, he asserted that TMC is the only party that is challenging BJP effectively, Outlining the difference between TMC and Congress, he contended that the former was not just confined to social media activity, unlike the Sonia Gandhi-led party. The Diamond Harbour MP added that the West Bengal CM stood out from other leaders as she had a track record of fulfilling all her promises.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "TMC is the only party in the country which is taking BJP head-on. But the difference between Congress and TMC is that we are not keyboard warriors, we are real warriors. We are not a party which exists in the yardsticks of Twitter and Facebook. We are a party which is out here in the ground who doesn't sit in the comfort of their homes, who is there to fight for the people and make Goa win in the days to come."

"The basic difference between Didi and other leaders of any other political party- see her track record. Trinamool Congress is not announcing anything for the sake of announcing to win votes. If you see Didi's track record, in the last 10 years she has been the CM of Bengal, whenever she has been the Cabinet Minister either in Railways, Sports or Coal, whatever she has said, she has delivered," he elaborated.

"Trinamool Congress is the only party in the country which is taking @BJP4India head on" - our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc in Goa



We are committed and we have the fire in our belly to FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE OF GOA! pic.twitter.com/9tDC2K1FaT — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) December 13, 2021

In a veiled message to Congress on this occasion, Mamata Banerjee observed, "TMC has forged an alliance with MGP. Do you have confidence that you can win? If you have confidence, don't take a step back. Come forward. We have not come here to divide votes. We have come to unite votes. TMC-led alliance is the alternative of BJP. If someone wants to support this, the decision has to be taken by them. We have already taken a decision. We will fight but not bow down."

TMC eyes success in Goa polls

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. On September 29, ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi after which hundreds of other Congress leaders followed suit. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.