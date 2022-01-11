Goa Election 2022: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar 'in Talks For Alliance With TMC And Congress'

With the 2022 state assembly elections inching closer, political parties across the spectrum have braced themselves to rise to victory in the polls. While addressing a press conference on the same, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hinted at possibilities of joining hands with the Trinamool Congress and Congress to fight the upcoming state polls in Goa.

Amid the ongoing speculations of the debutante TMC joining hands with the Congress and two other regional parties to form a grand alliance against the ruling BJP regime, the NCP Chief had indicated the possibilities of joining the grand alliance to evict the BJP-led Pramod Sawant government.

Addressing the press conference, Sharad Pawar stated, “We are in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections.”

NCP will support smaller parties to fight BJP: Sharad Pawar

Not just this, launching the tirade against the BJP government, the NCP chief stated that his party will extend support to smaller opposition parties in all states to expel the ruling BJP. He had also extended his support to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and stated that “In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties.”



WATCH | Sharad Pawar makes sensational claim that '13 MLAs joining Samajwadi Party', in the backdrop of UP Minister Swami Prasad Maury resigning and joining SP



Further speaking on the resignation of the senior UP leader and MLA Swami Prasad Maurya from BJP and his defection to the Samajwadi Party, ahead of the assembly elections, NCP leader quipped that the ongoing defection from the BJP will not stop now. “The defection in BJP is not going to stop now. Every day new faces will join opposition to fight and campaign against BJP,” Sharad Pawar stated.

Goa Election: TMC looks forward to walk 'extra-mile' to stitch an alliance; Cong rebutts claims

Earlier, TMC and Goa Forward Party had called for a grand opposition alliance including Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in the Goa polls to defeat the BJP. While Congress has sealed an alliance with GFP, TMC is going to fight the polls with MGP. On January 6, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mills abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.

TMC Goa election in-charge Mahua Moitra had echoed this sentiment and asserted that her party supremo Mamata Banerjee is ready to walk the "extra mile''. However the Congress has distanced itself from the alliance. The Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday, January 10 dismissed rumours that the Congress was looking to stitch an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Goa Assembly Elections.

